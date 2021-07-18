Sunday forecast: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, chance of afternoon showers

FOX 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody says Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Lakeside locations will remain in the 70s.

There is a chance of afternoon showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder, especially in areas south of Interstate 80.

The start to the workweek will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see temps in the upper 80s as well.

A cold front will head into the area and drop temps to the low 80s on Wednesday.

The chance for storms returns Thursday afternoon through Saturday.

Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday and Friday, and temps in the mid-80s next weekend.

