'Sundays on State' kicks off in downtown Chicago

It was a day full of arts, entertainment, food and many other attractions.

"We all know COVID happened, the riots, George Floyd, it’s good just to bring people together, solidarity," said Chanel West.

The Trinity Irish dancers kept the crowd moving. From Lake to Madison streets, there were more than a dozen vendors, including West who showcased her all natural bath and beauty products.

"I started during COVID. One way I’d do self-care is get my bath and wine on, so I make face masks, body scrubs, you name it," West said.

"I think it’s so necessary to start bringing people back in the Loop. It’s nice to throw on things like this," attendee Elise Pfisger said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

It is all part of the city's push to bring more money back downtown. The local economy lost millions of dollars in revenue during the height of the pandemic. "Mom and pop" shops were hit hardest.

Officials say pedestrian activity downtown is now 60 percent less compared to normal.

Attendees Sunday were excited and grateful for free entertainment and the innovative effort to revitalize the city.

Advertisement

"It was the best day to get the kids off their iPads, otherwise we’d be stuck in the house so it’s amazing," said suburban resident Raven Ahmed.



Sundays on State runs through September 12th. It opens 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.