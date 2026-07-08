Crews investigate sunken boat spotted in Lake Michigan

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Officials are investigating a sunken boat that was spotted in Lake Michigan near Chicago's 31st Street Harbor on Wednesday morning.

Sunken boat in Lake Michigan

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the boat around 7 a.m. where the outline of the vessel could be faintly seen beneath the water. Two U.S. Coast Guard boats were at the scene with one diver seen approaching the sunken boat.

U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs said they believed the vessel sunk on Sunday and all four people on the boat at the time were rescued by a nearby Good Samaritan.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.