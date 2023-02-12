Super Bowl LVII: Service restored for Xfinity customers after outage in Philadelphia neighborhoods

article

A Comcast spokesperson said an internet outage that impacted of customers in two Philadelphia neighborhoods has been resolved.

The outage was reported to be resolved shortly after the Eagles scored a touchdown on the opening drive of Super Bowl LVII.

Comcast spokesperson Jen Bilotta said physical damage that severed fiberoptic cable in the Kensington section of northeast Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon resulted in an outage affecting a few thousand households in the Kensington and Fishtown neighborhoods and some surrounding areas.

Crews worked for several hours to resolve the problem and some customers slowly started to come back online.