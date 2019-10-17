Supt. Eddie Johnson found 'asleep' in car after feeling lightheaded while driving home

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was found "asleep" in his vehicle early Thursday morning after a passerby called 911 and reported a person asleep at a stop sign, police said.

Johnson was driving home around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning when he felt lightheaded and then pulled over. Soon after, a concerned citizen called 911 and reported a person asleep at a stop sign. Responding officers did not observe any signs of impairment and Johnson then drove himself home.

Earlier this week, police say Johnson visited his doctor regarding a medication change that was making him feel exhausted. On Thursday, the superintendent visited his doctor again to be evaluated related to issues concerning his blood pressure.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson attends a police academy graduation and promotion ceremony in the Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier on June 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Johnson has requested an internal investigation following the incident, saying, "whether you are Police Officer or a Superintendent, all Officers ought to be held to the highest standard."

In June of 2019, Johnson was hospitalized with a blood clot in his lung. In October of 2017, he fell on stage during a law enforcement event in Springfield after feeling lightheaded. In January of 2017, he successfully received a new kidney from his son after almost fainting at a press conference a few months earlier.