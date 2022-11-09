Surge of armed robberies reported in Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park

Police issued an alert about a string of armed robberies in a handful of neighborhoods on Chicago's West and Northwest Sides

At least 15 armed robberies have been reported across East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park and Austin since late October, according to CPD.

In one of the incidents, suspects stole a car at gunpoint. A victim was pistol-whipped during another robbery and a suspect fired a shot at a victim in one of the other attacks.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

At 2:23 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 3400 block of West Huron Street in East Garfield Park

At 6:50 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 1000 block of North Trumbull Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 6:55 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 7 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue in Humboldt Park

Between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Oct 26 in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 6:30 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 3500 block of West Thomas Street in Humboldt Park

At 5:43 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 1000 block of North Central Park Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 6 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 500 block of North Springfield in East Garfield Park

At 8 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 3300 block of West Huron Street in East Garfield Park

At 8:52 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 3700 block of West Huron Street in East Garfield Park

At 1:12 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 1000 block of North Pulaski Road in Humboldt Park

At 1:39 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue in Austin

At 9:10 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park

At 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue in East Garfield Park

At 1:50 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue in East Garfield Park

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.