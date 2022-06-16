Suri Davis murder: 14-year-old charged with fatally shooting Justice teen

A 14-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl last year in the south suburbs.

On Nov. 22, 2021, the parents of Suri Davis say she had just gotten off the school bus and was walking into her family’s apartment complex along 87th Avenue in Justice. However, the freshman student never made it inside her home.

Hours later, she was found shot to death on the lower levels of the apartment building.

Suri’s family says police at first arrested a 13-year-old suspect, but he was eventually released. It is not known if the 14-year-old now taken into custody on Monday is the same person initially arrested.

The father of Suri says she aspired to be a veterinarian and choreographer. She loved to cook and was full of life.

She was killed two days before Thanksgiving.