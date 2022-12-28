Surveillance video captures pipes bursting at Chicago record store

This was not the Christmas the owners of an Avondale record store were anticipating.

Over the weekend, a passerby reached out to Bric-a-Brac Records on Facebook, letting them know the fire department was making entry into their store.

Inside, water was pouring down after four pipes burst. Surveillance video captured it all.

The owner was out of town for the holidays and said water had been pouring down for roughly 10 hours before someone reported it.

Over 3,000 records were destroyed, along with countless collectibles.

"We had three concentrated bins of all of our new arrivals and our soundtrack section, boutique, limited edition, mostly horror movie soundtracks, and they just got pummeled," said Bric-a-Brac Records owner Nick Mayor.

Mayor is in contact with his insurance company and has already started to make repairs.

One of his biggest challenges will be restocking.

To help speed up that process, he's asking the public if you have any collectibles you'd like to sell to bring them in, and he'll gladly take a look at them.