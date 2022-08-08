Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment

Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes.

Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography.

The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for a man with a bike, captured on surveillance video July 30th at 4:12 a.m.

Within seven minutes, he opens the door to the nonprofit using a burglary tool.

"He is leaving with a full pack back," said Shirley Nannini, Executive Director and Founder of FreshLens Chicago.

The thief took off with equipment worth more than $10,000.

"I realized that a set of cameras were stolen. Fifteen Sony DSLR cameras, then they stole other lenses, my hard drive and then the fresh lens hard drive," said Nannini.

Naninni created the photography program for children in 2017. Since then, 175 of them from all over Chicago have come to the North Side for classes to learn what it takes to capture the perfect shot.

"We needed three sets of cameras to hold that many programs," Naninni said. "Fortunately, two of the sets were out with kids. The third set was stolen, so that means we can't serve as many kids."

On multiple surveillance cameras, you see the thief rummaging through drawers.

To add insult to injury, he's captured coming back to steal again four days later. The thief, that time, got nothing.

Now, the program's director hopes someone recognizes the man.

The organization’s GoFundMe has raised over $10,000.

Chicago police are investigating.