Suspect being questioned in connection to Joliet Halloween mass shooting that killed 2, inured several others

A suspect is being questioned in connection to the Joliet Halloween shooting that left two people dead and several others injured.

The 18-year-old from Joliet, Joskar Sebastian Ramos, is currently charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing justice and illegal possession of ammunition. At this time, however, he does not face any charges related to the Halloween shooting, police said.

He had an active Will County warrant on unrelated weapons offenses that occurred while he was a juvenile, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant on Wednesday for the 18-year-old's residence due to that warrant.

Deputies set up a perimeter of his residence around 9:45 a.m. and attempted to serve the warrant. They announced their presence several times while outside the home, police said.

They then observed the suspect look out of a second story window and then disappear from view.

As the deputies continued to attempt to have the suspect come to the door, one deputy observed a gun that had been placed outside of the window onto the roof of the first floor, police said.

Detectives then forced entry into the residence. Upon doing so, police said he began to respond and followed commands.

He was taken into custody.

A semi-automatic 9mm Glock that was on the first floor roof was taken into evidence by deputies.

Several items of evidentiary value were also taken from the residence and are being analyzed at this time, police said.

The 18-year-old was questioned at the Sheriff's Investigations Unit about his involvement in the Halloween party shooting. He then exercised his right to an attorney.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

The Will County State's Attorney's Office says they are actively working with detectives "in hopes of bringing additional charges."

Sheriff’s detectives continue to follow all tips and leads in their pursuit to arrest the second shooter in this incident.

