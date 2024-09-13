Third suspect charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl after birthday party in Chicago

The Brief A third suspect, Rahdeem Calhoun, 23, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Nyzireya Moore in March 2022 as she headed home from her birthday party in West Englewood. Two other suspects, Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, were charged in November 2022 for their involvement. Surveillance footage captured the suspects just before the shooting.



A third person was charged this week with fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in March 2022 as she was heading home from her birthday party in West Englewood.

Rahdeem Calhoun, 23, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Two other suspects, 22-year-old Malik Parish and 20-year-old Abdul Ali, were each charged back in November 2022 with one count of first-degree murder. Both men were reportedly in possession of a stolen Ford Mustang when they were arrested.

On March 1, 2022, 12-year-old Nyzireya Moore was riding with her family in a Buick SUV when gunfire erupted as a group of men targeted a rival gang member’s car near the 2300 block of West 72nd Street, just a block from Moore’s home, according to Chicago police.

A stray bullet struck Moore in the head. She was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died three days later, police said.

Surveillance footage captured the three suspects moments before the shooting as they left a house in the area and walked to the corner. Prosecutors say they saw a rival gang member drive by in a Mercedes, waited for about two minutes, then allegedly opened fire as the car passed.

Moore’s mother, who was driving the Buick, was just a block from home when she heard gunshots and the sound of shattering glass, only to realize her daughter had been struck, authorities said.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Calhoun Thursday.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.