Two men charged with fatal shooting of 12-year-old Chicago girl out celebrating birthday

Two Chicago men have been charged with fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in March as she was heading home from her birthday party, police officials announced Tuesday.

Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, are charged with the first-degree murder of Nyzireya Moore in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street in West Englewood, Police Supt. David Brown said. Both men were in possession of a stolen vehicle when they were taken into custody on Sunday, according to Brown.

On March 1, Moore was riding in a car with her family when Parish and Ali allegedly opened fire on the vehicle she was riding in, Chicago police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

She was wounded in the back of the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died three days later, police said.

Video showed three males walking west on 72nd Street when they spotted a vehicle turning north on Oakley Avenue. As the vehicle drove away, the three males walked into the street, pulled out handguns and fired shots.

Brown said a third person involved in the shooting is still considered at large.

A break in the case came when an anonymous witness came forward, according to Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. "That was a pivotal point," he said.

Community activist Andrew Holmes, who has worked with the family, said the family is grateful for the arrests but "there’s not too much relief there."

Both Parish and Ali have criminal records, and Brown took the opportunity to again criticize judges and prosecutors who allow violent criminals to be released from custody.

"These are violent people and their criminal history has shown them to be violent," Brown said. "We need to throw the book at these people."

[L-R] Malik Parish, 22; Abdul Ali, 20, and Nyzireya Moore.

Shortly after the shooting, Brown vowed to use the "full brunt of every resource we have" to catch the killer.

"This was heinous, reckless, senseless and the gangs involved — and you know who you are— we’re coming after you," Brown said.

In addition to the first degree murder charge, Parish has been charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. Ali was also charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor, according to police.

The shooting occurred in CPD’s 8th District, which has seen a 29% increase in shootings this year compared to the same time last year, according to police data. Overall, crime is up 54% in the district, including more aggravated batteries, robberies, burglaries, thefts and motor vehicle thefts.

Parish and Ali were scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

At least 33 children 15 and younger have been killed in Chicago this year. Tuesday’s charges come a week after three people were arrested for the murder of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe.

Akeem was struck by a stray bullet as he washed his hands in his Humboldt Park home last month.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.