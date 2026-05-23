Suspect charged after seriously injuring two men in South Loop beating: police

The Brief River Grove resident Darion Turley, 27, has been charged with multiple felony counts after allegedly beating and seriously injuring two men in Chicago’s South Loop. Police say Turley attacked a 29-year-old man and a 67-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue before resisting arrest and battering a police officer. Turley faces charges including aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated battery in a public place, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, with his next court appearance scheduled for Sunday.



An Illinois man has been charged with aggravated battery after beating and seriously injuring two men in the South Loop, according to Chicago police.

Darion Turley, 27, of River Grove, Ill., has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a police officer, two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, and two felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested on May 22.

According to police, Turley was identified as the suspect who, earlier on Friday, battered and seriously injured a 29-year-old man and a 67-year-old man in the 1100 block of S. Wabash Avenue.

Police say Turley resisted arrest and also beat a police officer before being arrested.

What's next:

Turley's next court appearance is scheduled for Sunday.