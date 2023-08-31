Suspect charged after woman found beaten, lying in street in Chicago suburb

article

A suspect has been charged after a woman was found beaten and carjacked in northwest suburban Harwood Heights Wednesday morning.

Reese E. Miller, 24, of Urbana, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

The charges stem from a carjacking that occurred in the 4400 block of Natchez Avenue at about 6:38 a.m. Thursday.

Police found a 61-year-old woman lying in the street in front of her own home as a result of the carjacking.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The carjacked vehicle was stopped in Crete in Will County. Miller's bond hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.