Suspect critically injured while trying to rob man on CTA Red Line train

A suspect was critically injured while trying to rob a man who was riding a CTA Red Line train early Sunday.

The incident occurred in the first block of West 95th Street.

Just before 3 a.m., a 55-year-old man was riding on the train when he was approached by two male offenders, who were armed, Chicago police said.

One of the offenders pointed a handgun at the victim, and the second offender held a knife.

According to police, the two offenders began to physically struggle with the victim while trying to take his bag.

During the physical altercation, the offender armed with a knife sustained a wound to the leg.

The train then came to a stop, and the offender with the gun fled the scene with the victim's bag.

The second offender was placed into custody, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim was not injured.

Area Two detectives are investigating.