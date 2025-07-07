Suspect in fatal Crystal Lake hit-and-run found dead in Woodstock, officials say
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - The driver who struck and killed a 15-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash in Crystal Lake was found dead two days later at a home in Woodstock, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on July 2 on Terra Cotta Road near Deering Oaks Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.
The teen, Nick Laureys, was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital McHenry, where he was pronounced dead.
On July 4, Woodstock police responded to a death investigation at a residence where they found a red 2017–2018 Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage that matched the suspect vehicle in the crash.
The person found dead at the home was identified as the driver involved, the sheriff's office said.
What's next:
The circumstances of the suspect’s death are under investigation by Woodstock police and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.
