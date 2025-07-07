Suspect in fatal Crystal Lake hit-and-run found dead in Woodstock, officials say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash on July 2 while riding his bike in unincorporated Crystal Lake. A matching vehicle was later found at a Woodstock home, where police discovered the suspected driver dead on July 4. Authorities say no other suspects are involved; the suspect’s death remains under investigation.



The driver who struck and killed a 15-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash in Crystal Lake was found dead two days later at a home in Woodstock, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on July 2 on Terra Cotta Road near Deering Oaks Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen, Nick Laureys, was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital McHenry, where he was pronounced dead.

On July 4, Woodstock police responded to a death investigation at a residence where they found a red 2017–2018 Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage that matched the suspect vehicle in the crash.

The person found dead at the home was identified as the driver involved, the sheriff's office said.

What's next:

The circumstances of the suspect’s death are under investigation by Woodstock police and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

