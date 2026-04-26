Suspect at large after late-night double homicide in Greater Grand Crossing: police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a double homicide that occurred around 11:18 p.m. on March 24 in the 7800 block of South Calumet Avenue. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 16–22 years old, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Police urge the public to stay alert, report suspicious activity, preserve any surveillance footage, and contact Area Two Detectives or submit anonymous tips referencing case RD #JK193204.



Chicago police are searching for a suspect wanted in a recent double homicide in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police released a photo of a Black man, approximately 16–22 years old, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater and dark-colored pants.

Around 11:18 p.m., police say the suspect was involved in a double homicide in the 7800 block of South Calumet Avenue on March 24.

What you can do:

Police are warning the public to alert family and friends in the area to the crime, as well as to report any suspicious behavior, save any video surveillance, and call police immediately.

Anyone with information should contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JK193204.