Suspect led police on two-state pursuit in stolen vehicle, crashed into two patrol units: police

A 23-year-old man is accused of leading Lake County police officers on a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle and crashing into two police patrol units Monday.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff's Department officer noticed a light blue Honda crossover SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Broadway in Gary.

The officer ran a check of the Illinois license plate and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The officer followed the SUV as it pulled into a gas station and parked at 15th and Broadway, the sheriff's department said.

Two Lake County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicles were positioned in front of and behind the SUV in an attempt to prevent a pursuit.

According to the sheriff's department, the driver of the SUV shifted into reverse and struck one of the patrol cars. The driver then shifted the SUV into drive and struck the side of the other patrol car before fleeing to Broadway.

The suspect entered Interstate 80 heading west and exited at Grant Street. He later reentered westbound I-80 and Gary Police officers joined the pursuit, the sheriff's department said.

The suspect continued to drive at a high rate of speed and swerved in and out of lanes of traffic. The suspect also drove on the shoulder multiple times before taking the Cline Avenue exit to the westbound Indiana Toll Road.

The driver then smashed through a tollgate, which sent debris flying into one of the pursuing Lake County patrol vehicles, the sheriff's department said.

The driver continued to Illinois and struck the mirror of a civilian van and exited at 87th Street.

Four males jumped out of the SUV while it was still moving, and the vehicle struck a civilian car parked in a parking lot.

A Lake County officer chased one of the suspects on foot and placed him in custody.

He was identified as a 23-year-old from Chicago.

A second suspect was located and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He was identified as a 23-year-old from Griffith, Indiana.

A suspected narcotic and a syringe were allegedly retrieved from his pants pocket, the sheriff's department said.

Two additional suspects remain at large.

The suspect who was allegedly driving is being held in Illinois pending extradition and criminal charges in Indiana.

