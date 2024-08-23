Suspect on the run after robbing bank in Oak Forest: police

A man is on the run after robbing a bank in Oak Forest and authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking him down.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Fifth Third Bank at 15533 S. Cicero Avenue.

The man went into the bank wearing light-colored jeans and a gray shirt, displayed a silver handgun, and requested money, according to Oak Forest police.

After receiving the money, the suspect took off on foot before police arrived.

Police utilized a K9 officer to help track down the suspect, but they were unsuccessful.

The FBI and the Oak Forest Investigations Division are still working to find the suspect. Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Detective William Engle or Detective David Lowisz at 708-687-1376.