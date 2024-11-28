Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run in North Lawndale, police say

The Brief A suspect is being sought in a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening in North Lawndale. The driver of a dark red Kia Sorento SUV struck a pedestrian on South Central Park Avenue and fled the scene, Chicago police said. The 44-year-old victim later died at Mt. Sinai Hospital, and police urge anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in North Lawndale.

The incident happened at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of S. Central Park Avenue.

Police said a dark red or maroon Kia Sorento SUV, with Illinois license plate EB88421, was speeding southbound when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived, according to CPD. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Anyone who sees the suspect's vehicle is urged to call 911 and provide the location, but not to approach the vehicle.

Those with additional information are asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com.

