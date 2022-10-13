Suspect sought in killing of 17-year-old boy in South Shore

Chicago police released footage of a suspect wanted in connection with a murder Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

A gunman followed 17-year-old Curtis Gatewood around 8:38 a.m. to the 1900 block of East 79th Street and began shooting, police said.

Gatewood was shot multiple times across the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead police said.

Police said the gunman was wearing a white jacket, black hoodie, black mask/cap, gray pants and white shoes.

They are also seeking the driver of a newer model sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, which is pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.