Suspect strikes parked car, collides with building and hits pedestrian after fleeing traffic stop: police

A suspect struck a parked car, collided with a building and struck a pedestrian after fleeing a traffic stop in Streeterville Thursday.

Chicago police stopped the suspect, who was driving a white Mercedes in the 600 block of North Michigan, at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

After fleeing the scene and striking a parked car and colliding with a building, the suspect struck a 38-year-old pedestrian.

The victim sustained injuries to his legs, and was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

The offender then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

No one is in custody.