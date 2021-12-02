Suspect wanted by Orland Park, Chicago police apprehended by K-9

article

An Illinois State Police K-9 apprehended a suspect who was wanted by both Chicago police and Orland park police for multiple crimes.

On Tuesday at about 10:20 p.m., ISP broadcasted information about a suspect vehicle wanted by Orland Park police as well as Chicago police.

At about 10:44 p.m., the suspect vehicle was encountered by officers near 79th and Eggleston, ISP said.

The suspect vehicle led police on a brief chase through city streets before it entered onto Interstate 94 southbound.

The suspect vehicle then exited Interstate 57 at 111th Street and authorities were able to track the vehicle to 70th Street and Dante Avenue, ISP said.

A male suspect, and only occupant of the suspect vehicle, attempted to flee the scene.

An ISP K-9 officer then deployed his canine, Kobra.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

K-9 Kobra apprehended the suspect, and a weapon was recovered during the incident.

Trooper Herrera and K9 Kobra | Credit: ISP Expand

"The Illinois State Police has mobilized all tools at its disposal to fight senseless violence in the Chicago area and especially on our Interstates," stated ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "Suspects should be advised that, if you run, you will be tracked, whether it is by plane, car, foot, or by our specially trained canines."

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and then turned over to CPD.

The suspect was wanted by Orland Park police for "multiple felonies," and wanted by Chicago police for shots fired and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

K-9 Kobra recently celebrated his two-year anniversary with ISP.