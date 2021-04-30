Suspect wanted in Skokie bank robbery

article

The FBI is looking for a man accused of robbing a TCF Bank in Skokie on Friday

At about 2:33 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at 9449 Skokie Blvd.

The suspect is described as a light complexioned Black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5'06"-08" and has a thin build, authorities said.

CREDIT: FBI

His clothing is described as a blue and black windbreaker with a half-zip front, a blue or black American flag gaiter, dark pants and shoes and a Cubs baseball hat.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The offender appeared to hold a blue disposable surgical mask in his left hand.

No injuries were reported.

The subject showed a handgun and demanded money.

Authorities say tips can be submitted at 312-421-6700 or anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.