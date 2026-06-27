Suspect wanted in string of purse robberies on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly stole purses from three victims in South Shore and Jackson Park Highlands.
In each incident, the Black man, between 19–30 years old, approached the victims as they walked and said he had a gun before stealing their purses, police say. Then, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as 5-foot-9, 140–160 lbs with dreadlocks.
Dates and locations:
- 7000 block of S. Jeffery Blvd. on June 16 at 3:00 p.m. (Jackson Park Highlands)
- 7200 block of S. Euclid Ave., on June 23 at 6:56 p.m. (South Shore)
- 2100 block of E. 71st. St. on June 23 at 7:00 p.m. (South Shore)
What you can do:
Police are reminding the public to always be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious activity, and remember any physical characteristics if you are a victim.
Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-060.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.