Suspect wanted in string of purse robberies on Chicago's South Side: police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man accused of robbing three women of their purses in the South Shore and Jackson Park Highlands neighborhoods. Police say the suspect approached victims on foot, claimed he had a gun, stole their purses, and fled on foot in robberies on June 16 and June 23. The suspect is described as a Black man, 19–30 years old, about 5-foot-9 and 140–160 pounds with dreadlocks. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #P26-1-060.



Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly stole purses from three victims in South Shore and Jackson Park Highlands.

In each incident, the Black man, between 19–30 years old, approached the victims as they walked and said he had a gun before stealing their purses, police say. Then, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-9, 140–160 lbs with dreadlocks.

Dates and locations:

7000 block of S. Jeffery Blvd. on June 16 at 3:00 p.m. (Jackson Park Highlands)

7200 block of S. Euclid Ave., on June 23 at 6:56 p.m. (South Shore)

2100 block of E. 71st. St. on June 23 at 7:00 p.m. (South Shore)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to always be aware of your surroundings, report any suspicious activity, and remember any physical characteristics if you are a victim.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-060.