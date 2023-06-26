Suspects wanted for robbing victim at knifepoint on Red Line: police

article

Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a victim at knifepoint at the 69th Street CTA Red Line stop on Friday.

At 2:40 a.m., the victim was on a Red Line train when she was approached by two suspects who displayed a knife and took her property by threat of force.

Chicago police describe the offenders as two African American men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4706.