Suspects rob victims at gunpoint, force them to give PINs to phones, debit cards: police

Chicago police are warning Wicker Park, Bucktown and West Town residents about a series of armed robberies that have occurred in the month of October.

In each incident, the offenders arrived in a vehicle. After exiting the vehicle, the offenders approached the victims, displayed a black handgun and announced a robbery, police said.

The offenders then robbed the victims of their personal belongings.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The offenders also demanded the victims' PINs to their phones and/or debit cards before fleeing the scene, police said.

The robberies occurred in the following locations and at the following times:

1300 block of North Bosworth Avenue in West Town on Oct.11 at 9 p.m.

1900 block of West Evergreen Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct.11at 9:53 p.m.

2100 block of West Race Avenue in West Town on Oct. 11 at 10:05 p.m.

1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct. 13 at 12:20 a.m.

1400 block of North Bosworth Avenue in West Town on Oct. 18 at 10 p.m.

1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m.

1500 block of West Chestnut Street in West Town on Oct. 18 at 10:59 p.m.

1200 block of North Wolcott Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct. 21 at 10:33 p.m.

2100 block of West Webster Avenue in Bucktown on Oct. 21 at 10:49 p.m.

1800 block of North Paulina Street in Bucktown on Oct. 27 at 10 p.m.

1600 block of West Pierce Avenue in Wicker Park on Oct. 28 at 12:20 a.m.

1900 block of North Hoyne Avenue in Bucktown on Oct. 29 at 7:50 p.m.

Chicago police said the two offenders are described as African American males, ages 18-20. They are 5'11"-6'0" and have brown eyes, short black hair and medium complexions.

Advertisement

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three (312) 744-8263, Area Five (312) 746-7394.