Suspects sought in string of work vehicle thefts on Chicago’s Northwest Side

A group of suspects is on the run after a series of thefts from work vehicles on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The incidents occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5 at the following times and locations, according to Chicago police:

5300 block of West Henderson St. between 9:00 p.m. September 1 and 7:00 a.m. September 2

5100 block of West Belmont Ave. between 6:00 p.m. September 1 and 6:00 a.m. September 2

3200 block of North Natoma Ave. between 12:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on September 2

5600 block of West Henderson St. on September 2 at 5:25 a.m.

3300 block of North Leclaire Ave. on September 5 at 3:06 a.m.

Three to five suspects are accused of breaking the driver or passenger side windows of work vans to steal power tools and construction equipment, police said.

Authorities said the suspects were seen traveling in a green SUV and a silver Jeep Cherokee. Further details haven't been released.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to secure their vehicles in a garage or well-lit area and to be vigilant for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at 312-746-7394.