Suspects wanted after robbing person at knifepoint at CTA Red Line station: police

Chicago police released photos of two women wanted in connection to a robbery at a CTA Red Line station earlier this month.

On Oct. 13, at approximately 8:57 p.m., two suspects allegedly approached a victim inside a Red Line station in the 2000 block of South Archer, displayed knives and demanded his headphones.

The first suspect is described as an African American woman, aged 18 to 20, standing between 5'7" and 5'9", and weighing 160 to 185 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a Mickey Mouse logo and blue jeans.

The second suspect is also an African American woman, aged 18 to 20, standing between 5'9" and 6'0", and weighing 160 to 185 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Public Transportation Section at (312) 745-4706.