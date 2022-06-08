Suspects wanted for battering, robbing victim on CTA Red Line in Chicago's Loop: police

article

Chicago Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify suspects connected to a strong-armed robbery that occurred Saturday in the Loop.

The robbery occurred at 230 S. State St.

According to detectives, the victim, a 27-year-old man, was approached by the offenders at about 9:35 a.m. Saturday.

The offenders battered him and took his personal property, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The offenders are described as Black males between the ages of 18 and 21 years old.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at (312) 745-4706.