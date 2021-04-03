Suspects wanted in South Deering, Burnside gas station robberies

Chicago police are searching for a pair in connection a string of March gas station robberies in South Deering and Burnside.

In each robbery, the male suspects approach a person at a gas station and demand their property, Chicago police said. The pair took wallets, purses and other personal items.

The robberies happened:

March 4 in the 9500 block of South Stony Island Avenue;

March 5 in the 1800 block of East 95th Street;

March 8 in the 400 block of East 95th Street; and

March 10 in the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

The pair is between 20 to 30 years old and were seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.