SUV smashes into Garfield Park senior center; driver injured

An SUV plowed into a senior living center in Garfield Park, causing an elevator to collapse.

The incident happened just before 10:50 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of W. Maypole Avenue.

A 61-year-old man was driving a Jeep when he lost control and struck a parked Mitsubishi before driving through a fence, according to Chicago police.

The Jeep continued on and struck a vehicle in traffic at the intersection of Homan Avenue and Washington Avenue and then came to a stop after crashing into the residential building.

According to the building manager at the senior living center, the driver smashed through the community room and landed inside the elevator.

The elevator was destroyed, but the accident didn't impact the second elevator.

Police said the driver of the Jeep was taken to Stroger Hospital and is in fair condition. No other injuries were reported among residents.

Residents said they are all just grateful that no one was inside the community room or elevator when the car came crashing through the walls.

"We've been watching the Olympics, and we've just been conversing," said resident Lois Sims. "We sit down and do our mail and stuff and everything, but, you know, today, I went shopping."

The building manager said residents will soon be able to return to their rooms.