SWAT called for man barricaded inside home in Lawndale

A man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 8:55 p.m., SWAT responded to a home in the 1600 block of South Drake Avenue, for calls of a 34-year-old man armed with a knife and barricaded inside threatening to hurt himself, Chicago police said.

After talking with the man he agreed to come out and was placed into custody without incident, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for an observation.