SWAT standoff underway in Roseland following shooting

A SWAT standoff is underway on the South Side of Chicago after a man was shot and two people barricaded themselves inside a home early Sunday morning.

The incident began around 2:13 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Following the shooting, authorities established a perimeter and declared a SWAT situation. Two individuals, whose identities remain unknown, are believed to be barricaded inside the home.

The scene remains active, and police urged the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.