Tagged elk found dead on side of I-55 in Joliet

An elk was killed on the side of Interstate 55 in Joliet Wednesday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., the Illinois Department of Transportation responded to Interstate 55, just before the exit ramp to Interstate 80, for a call of an animal carcass on the far right southbound lane.

Upon arrival, the IDOT crew determined the elk was tagged and the remains were immediately released to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the IDNR for more information. We will update this story when it becomes available.