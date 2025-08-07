Taste of Chicago Albany Park: Everything you need to know

Taste of Chicago is serving up global flavors and live entertainment in Albany Park this weekend. Here’s what to know before you go.

A woman eats a piece of deep-dish Chicago-style pizza during the Taste of Chicago in downtown Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 9, 2023. Some 35 restaurants and 15 food trucks participated in the 2023 event. (Photo by Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Expand

The city’s iconic food festival takes over Kimball Avenue between Lawrence and Leland on Saturday, Aug. 9 from noon to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their appetite and cash or credit as food tickets are not needed.

This year’s Taste of Chicago Albany Park edition features more than a dozen local food vendors and trucks, from Senegalese cuisine and Pakistani street food to gourmet cookies, tacos, cupcakes and more. Highlights include longtime festival staples like Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs, alongside new restaurants as well.

Here's the full lineup of vendors:

Arepa George

Badou Senegalese Cuisine

Caseras Sabor Real (food truck)

Cynthia’s Gumbo Express (food truck)

Crave Cookies

Dope Drip Café

El Taconazo Express

Miss Tittle’s Cupcakes (food truck)

Porkchop

Prime Tacos

Rickshaw Chicago Pakistani and Indian Street Eats

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Soul & Smoke (food truck)

Star of Sian

Tasty Chicago (food truck)

Tropical Smoothie Café

Urban Tables Inc

Whadda Jerk (food truck)

Entertainment Lineup

The main stage, hosted by comedian Sonal Aggarwal, will feature a mix of live music, DJs and cultural performances reflecting the neighborhood’s vibrant diversity.

Schedule (subject to change):

Noon – Welcome

12:15 p.m. – American Indian Center Drum & Dance

1 p.m. – Los Gaiteros de Pueblo Santo

2 p.m. – Open Dance with DJ BMazed

2:30 p.m. – Bollywood Grooves

3 p.m. – Sones de Mexico

4 p.m. – DJ BMazed

4:30 p.m. – Chicago Immigrant Orchestra

5:30 p.m. – DJ BMazed

5:45 p.m. – Surabhi Ensemble

6:45 p.m. DJ BMazed

7 p.m. – FUGU DUGU

From noon to 4 p.m., Chicago SummerDance will offer free dance lessons taught by professional instructors, no experience required. Find more details on Taste of Chicago and other Chicago events at chicago.gov.