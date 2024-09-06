Taste of Chicago returns for 44th year with music, food and Eli's Cheesecake celebration

The Brief The Taste of Chicago runs from Friday to Sunday in Grant Park with over 40 vendors, 17 food trucks, and performances including CeeLo Green. Eli's Cheesecake Company celebrates its 44th year at the festival with a 1,000-pound cheesecake cut on Saturday. Admission is free, and vendors will accept direct payment instead of taste tickets.



The Taste of Chicago is back for its 44th year in Grant Park!

This year's food festival features more than 40 vendors and 17 food trucks. The event opened at 11 a.m. Friday and will continue through Sunday, showcasing the diverse food scene in the Windy City.

In addition to bites and beverages, musical performances will take place on two stages, including a set by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter CeeLo Green.

The Taste offers free admission, making it accessible for all.

In addition to brand-new vendors, you'll also recognize some fan-favorites, like Eli's Cheesecake Company, which got its start at the Taste of Chicago 44 years ago, when it was just a one-day event held on Michigan Avenue.

"We were there with my dad, Eli. He was in a coat and tie, hand-cutting cheesecake. No one knew what to expect," said President of Eli's Cheesecake Company Marc Schulman. "Forty-four years later, to be the only vendor whose been here every year, and now be a third-generation family business, to be part of this, to tomorrow celebrate our 44th birthday and that of Taste, it's a very special time."

Eli's 1,000-pound cheesecake will be cut on Saturday to celebrate.

The ingredients include 450 pounds of cream cheese and 70 pounds of sugar. The ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. with free slices for the public while it lasts.

The Taste of Chicago will wrap up its first night at 9 p.m. and will reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday.

There are no taste tickets this year. Instead, vendors will accept payment directly.

