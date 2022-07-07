Taste of Chicago steps up security after Highland Park parade shooting

In the wake of the Highland Park parade shooting where seven people were killed and dozens more injured, nerves are running high for other big community events.

Maria is visiting from Puerto Rico and says she would love to enjoy the Taste of Chicago. However, she says the event makes her "very anxious."

"There’s a possibility a mass shooting could occur anywhere," she said.

On the other hand, David from Atlanta came to Chicago specifically for the Taste. He says he has no fear.

"I won’t let fear dominate my life. I’ll do what I need to do," he said.

Several road barriers are now positioned near Michigan Avenue, and Chicago police barricades are set up as well.

In addition, multiple police vehicles are stationed in strategic areas.

The iconic outdoor festival features dozens of locally owned food vendors and concerts each night, attracting more than one-million people into Grant Park. Attendees must walk through metal detectors, be subject to pat downs and all bags will be searched by security.

Some items prohibited include — of course — guns and weapons of any kind, outside alcohol, bicycles, and drones — to name a few.

The Office of Emergency Management says the city is devoting an abundance of security resources, including undercover officers, private security and hundreds of surveillance cameras.