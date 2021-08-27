Taste of Greektown Festival brings Mediterranean fare to Chicago this weekend

The Taste of Greektown Festival in Chicago starts Friday .

The festival features Greektown restaurants and bars along with live music, dancing, shopping and even a Gyro-eating contest.

This will be the 31st year for the festival.

Hellas 2000, DJ Yianni and Ormi Orchestra are some of the artists who will be performing over the weekend at the festival's two stages.

It runs Friday through Sunday along Halsted Street from Adams and Van Buren streets.

For more information, check out the city's website.