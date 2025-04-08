When is Tax Day? What to know about Illinois tax returns

The Brief In the United States, Tax Day falls on April 15. Failing to file your tax return by the April 15 deadline can result in various penalties and interest. If you need more time to gather your documents or finalize your return, you can file for an extension.



Tax season can be overwhelming, but understanding important deadlines can make the process smoother. Here's what Illinois residents should know before Tax Day 2025.

When is Tax Day?

In the United States, Tax Day falls on April 15. This is the deadline by which you must file your individual returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If April 15 falls on a weekend or holiday, the filing deadline may be extended to the next business day. For the 2025 tax year, Tax Day will fall on a Tuesday.

Where to Mail your Illinois Tax Return

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) provides specific mailing addresses depending on whether you're expecting a refund or need to send payment with your return. Visit tax.illinois.gov for the addresses.

What happens if you don't file by April 15?

Failing to file your tax return by the April 15 deadline can result in various penalties and interest, both at the state and federal levels.

Two common penalties the IRS sends notices about are failure to file and failure to pay. The failure to file penalty is five percent of the unpaid taxes each month your return is late. It will accrue up to 25%.

The failure to pay penalty is 0.5% of the unpaid taxes for each month the taxes remain unpaid. It will accrue up to 25% of your unpaid taxes.

How to file a tax extension

If you need more time to gather your documents or finalize your return, you can file for an extension.

A tax extension gives you an additional six months to file your return, pushing the deadline to October 15.

IRS stimulus check eligibility

Claim deadline and payment details

While the IRS has stated that most eligible taxpayers have already received their payments or credits, individuals who have not yet filed their 2021 returns may still qualify. In December 2024, the IRS announced that it would automatically issue payments to those who had not claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Who is eligible and how to receive payments

Eligible taxpayers must file their 2021 tax returns and claim the credit by the April 15, 2025, deadline. Payments, which vary based on individual circumstances, can reach a maximum of $1,400 per person. The IRS estimates total payments will amount to approximately $2.4 billion.