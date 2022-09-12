Tax rebate payments go out to millions of Illinoisans
CHICAGO - Rebates for income and property taxes are being sent out to roughly six million Illinois residents Monday.
The rebate payments will be sent to residents who filed their state income taxes for last year and claimed a property tax credit.
Individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent will get $50 rebates. Couples who filed jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100 rebates.
Residents who claimed a dependent on their state income taxes will also receive $100 per dependent, for up to three dependents.
"This $1.8 billion in tax relief is possible because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, funded schools, fixed roads – and through responsible financial decision-making – still found ourselves with a one-time surplus," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "There are those who might have sent those funds straight back into the pockets of the 1 percent and big corporations instead of to working families, but that’s not what good government does."
State officials said it will take at least eight weeks for the rebates to be issued in total.
Illinois officials released the following steps for residents to claim their rebate checks:
- For those who have filed state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit for 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent on another return, nothing additional is needed to receive the property and income tax rebates. Payments will be automatic.
- Taxpayers who did not file or are not required to file their 2021 IL-1040 individual income tax returns but want to only claim the individual income tax rebate must file Form IL-1040, including Schedule IL-E/EIC, Illinois Exemption and Earned Income Credit, to report any eligible dependents.
- Taxpayers who did not file or are not required to file their 2021 IL-1040 individual income tax returns but want to claim both the property tax and individual income tax rebates must file Form IL-1040, including Schedule ICR, Illinois Credits, and Schedule IL-E/EIC, Illinois Exemption and Earned Income Credit, to report any eligible dependents.
- Taxpayers who only want to claim the property tax rebate or did not report their property tax information on their 2021 IL-1040 individual income tax return have the option to fill out Form IL-1040-PTR either electronically, or by filling out a paper form and mailing it to IDOR. Form IL-1040-PTR, the Property Tax Rebate Form, is available on IDOR’s website at tax.illinois.gov/rebates.
- Taxpayers eligible for both rebates will receive one payment. Rebates will be sent automatically using the same method original refunds were transmitted if they were sent directly to the taxpayer by the State of Illinois.