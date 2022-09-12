Tax rebate payments go out to millions of Illinoisans

Rebates for income and property taxes are being sent out to roughly six million Illinois residents Monday.

The rebate payments will be sent to residents who filed their state income taxes for last year and claimed a property tax credit.

Individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent will get $50 rebates. Couples who filed jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100 rebates.

Residents who claimed a dependent on their state income taxes will also receive $100 per dependent, for up to three dependents.

"This $1.8 billion in tax relief is possible because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, funded schools, fixed roads – and through responsible financial decision-making – still found ourselves with a one-time surplus," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "There are those who might have sent those funds straight back into the pockets of the 1 percent and big corporations instead of to working families, but that’s not what good government does."

State officials said it will take at least eight weeks for the rebates to be issued in total.

Illinois officials released the following steps for residents to claim their rebate checks: