Taylor Casey: $10K reward offered in search for missing Chicago woman in The Bahamas

A $10,000 cash reward is being offered in the search for Taylor Casey, a Chicago woman who was reported missing in the Bahamas on June 20. Her family says she was attending a yoga retreat.

Bahamas police have not issued an update on their search since July 9. Casey's phone was found days after her disappearance under 50 feet of water.

Her family is asking the FBI and Illinois elected officials to help in the search to find Casey and bring her home. Her mother, Colette Seymore, and friend, Emily Williams, went to the Bahamas to meet with police and came away with doubts about the investigation.

As they gathered Casey’s belongings at the resort, they believed a proper investigation was not done. Police found Casey’s phone, they said, because a family member pinged it and told them where to locate it.

Casey was well known in Chicago’s LGBTQ community.

In a press conference earlier this month, Casey’s mother described the agony of not knowing where her daughter is.

"Oh, how I just yearn for that call today. I wonder where you are. Are you OK? Are you in danger? Are you sick? Are you hurt? My nights are sleepless with worry about you," Seymore said.

The family said they'd give the police a chance, but from the beginning, they have had an uneasy feeling about law enforcement in the Bahamas. They are pushing for U.S. authorities to step in.