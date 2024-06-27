Taylor Casey Bahamas search: Missing Chicago woman’s phone found in ocean, police say

article

A phone belonging to the Chicago woman who vanished in the Bahamas while attending a yoga retreat has been found in the ocean, according to a local media report.

Taylor Casey, 41, remains missing Thursday after last being seen at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island in Nassau on June 19.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said Wednesday that Casey’s cellphone has been found in the ocean, but her other belongings are still at the retreat, The Nassau Guardian reports.

"We have spoken to a number of persons at the retreat and we are going to continue," Skippings also said during a press conference, noting that investigators have met with members of Casey’s family that have since traveled down to the Bahamas. Drones, a canine unit and divers have been deployed in the search for Casey, The Nassau Guardian adds.

Casey’s family has said they are "deeply concerned" for her safety and well-being as the search continues.

"I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return," Taylor's mother, Colette Seymore said in a statement earlier this week. "Taylor would never disappear like this."

"Taylor is an intelligent, deeply caring, thoughtful, and joyful person. She has been practicing yoga for 15 years and went to the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat as part of a long-term goal to deepen her yoga practice," the family also. "She was excited to be participating in the yoga teacher training program and looking forward to sharing her experience with others when she returned."

