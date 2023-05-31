Taylor Swift concert bringing in big bucks to Chicago

Around 55,000 fans are expected to flood Soldier Field each night to see Taylor Swift.

The official merchandise truck already arrived in Chicago and will open ahead of the show Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck will be open every day of the show starting at noon through the end of the concert.

Michelle Jones, a Taylor Swift fan, is driving to Chicago just to tailgate the concert.

"By the time it came around for me to decide to go, everything was so high or sold out, I am pretty much stuck in my car," said Jones.

Jones is traveling to Chicago from Paducah, Kentucky — which is over 370 miles.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Tailgating is allowed, but it will not be allowed during the show," said Luca Serra, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Soldier Field.

When you look at hotel prices, it makes sense why Jones would park in the parking lot.

Hotels prices are through the roof!

MORE: Taylor Swift at Soldier Field: What to know for Chicago's shows

The Palmer House, for one night, is $699 and that’s on the low end if you want to be close to Soldier Field.

The highest is the Ritz-Carlton, which will cost you $2,000 for one night.

The lowest hotel room is at the Knights Inn in Merrillville, Indiana. It's only $45 a night, but it's located 45-plus minutes away.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology will also be having the largest convention of the entire year at McCormick Place at the same time Taylor Swift is in town.