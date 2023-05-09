Replay in Lincoln Park announces Taylor Swift pop-up with chance to win concert tickets

A Taylor Swift pop-up is coming to Chicago.

Starting Friday, Swifties can head over to Replay in Lincoln Park for Taylor-themed drinks, photo ops and other events.

While you're there, you can actually enter for a chance to win tickets to her Chicago concert.

The Replay pop-up will be going on from this Friday through June 12.

You can make a reservation for free, but you have to be over the age of 21 to get in.