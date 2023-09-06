Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film could earn $100 million in opening weekend

article

Excitement is brewing for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour concert movie to the point that some think it will produce high box office numbers in its opening weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that several theater owners believe Swift’s film will open with $100 million in ticket sales.

If this happens, the movie will break the record for the top-grossing concert film at the domestic box office currently held by "Justin Beiber: Never Say Never," released in 2011.

RELATED: Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to the big screen

The concert film debuts in theaters on Oct.13, and major theater chains, including AMC , Cinemark , and Regal Cinemas , will show the nearly three-hour spectacle.

Last week, Swift shared the news about the concert film on her official Instagram page .

AMC’s presales for The Eras Tour concert film hit a record-breaking $26 million within the first 24 hours, surpassing the $16.9 million first-day ticket sales amassed for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021. According to the Hollywood Reporter, AMC will have at least four showtimes on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at its theaters nationwide.

RELATED: The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift adds 15 additional shows in 2024

Tickets are now available at AMCTheatres.com , Cinemark , and Fandango . AMC posted on its website that all adult tickets for the concert film will cost $19.89, including tax, with children’s and senior tickets at $13.13, plus tax (except for AMC’s branded premium large format screens).

Swift’s highly successful Eras Tour will roll on after the entertainer announced on Aug. 3 that she was adding 15 shows in three states and a few in Toronto, Ontario in 2024.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



