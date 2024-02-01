Expand / Collapse search

Teen accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old arrested: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A teen accused of stabbing and killing an 18-year-old earlier this year is in custody, according to Chicago police. 

The 16-year-old male, who hasn't been named, is charged with the following: 

  • One felony count of first-degree murder 
  • One felony count of murder - other forcible felony 
  • One felony count of armed robbery - other dangerous weapon 

He was arrested just before 8 p.m., Jan. 31, in the 700 block of E. 60th Street. 

Police say the teen was identified as a suspect who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old male three hours before his arrest.

No other details have been released.  