Teen charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's West Side

A teenager was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last September in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 18-year-old was accused of a taking a vehicle from a 49-year-old man at gunpoint on Sept. 24, 2021 in the 700 block of North Drake Avenue, police said.

He was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

The teen has not been identified because he was a juvenile at the time of the carjacking, according to police.

