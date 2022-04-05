Teen charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last September in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
The 18-year-old was accused of a taking a vehicle from a 49-year-old man at gunpoint on Sept. 24, 2021 in the 700 block of North Drake Avenue, police said.
He was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.
The teen has not been identified because he was a juvenile at the time of the carjacking, according to police.
