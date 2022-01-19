Teen charged in carjacking of 69-year-old woman in West Town
CHICAGO - A teenager was charged Wednesday in a November 2021 carjacking in the West Town neighborhood.
The 17-year-old was accused of taking a car from a 69-year-old woman on Nov. 8, 2021 in the 700 block of North Leavitt Street, police said.
He was arrested Tuesday morning in the Illinois Medical District and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, police said.
Advertisement
Additional information was not immediately available.