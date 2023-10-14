Teen charged in North Lawndale armed carjacking

An 18-year-old was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in North Lawndale in January.

The offender was arrested in Downers Grove on Thursday in connection to an armed carjacking that happened on Jan. 7, 2023.

Police say the offender allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 39-year-old man in the 900 block of South Keeler Avenue.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Police say the offender was a juvenile at the time of the incident. He appeared in court for a juvenile detention hearing on Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.